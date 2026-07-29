OppFi (OPFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect OppFi to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $155.8880 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OppFi had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.14 million. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OppFi Stock Performance

OppFi stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.76. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of OppFi in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised OppFi from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised OppFi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded OppFi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on OppFi from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPFI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christina M. Favilla sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,839.18. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 10,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,890. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OppFi by 669.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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