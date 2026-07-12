OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get OptimizeRx alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 166,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,243. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,082 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 52.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 141.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OptimizeRx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OptimizeRx wasn't on the list.

While OptimizeRx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here