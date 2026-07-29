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OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded OptimumBank from “hold” to “strong buy,” while other analysts maintain positive views. The stock has a consensus “buy” rating and an average price target of $6.67.
  • OptimumBank shares rose 5.7% to open at $7.05, near their 52-week high of $7.10. The bank has a market capitalization of approximately $86.5 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34.
  • Institutional investors increased their exposure, including Goldman Sachs, Renaissance Technologies, and Susquehanna International Group. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 7.43% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded OptimumBank from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Trading Up 5.7%

OptimumBank stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the bank's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 112.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the bank's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company's stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank, Inc NASDAQ: OPHC is a Texas-chartered commercial bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with community banking operations primarily in Texas and South Florida. Founded in 2005, OptimumBank delivers a full suite of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, real estate developers, and individual consumers. Through its network of full-service branches and digital platforms, the bank focuses on relationship-driven banking and personalized service.

On the lending side, OptimumBank offers commercial real estate financing, including construction loans, permanent mortgage loans, and land acquisition facilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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