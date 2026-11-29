ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,242,975 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 29th total of 20,797,743 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,765,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Institutional Trading of ADT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,033.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,618,696 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ADT by 18.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,396,542 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 217,906 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,427,968 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $54,782,000 after buying an additional 1,382,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ADT by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,442,795 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 6,623,291 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,947,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.95. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ADT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADT from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut ADT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded ADT from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, automation and smart-home solutions for residential and small-business customers. Its offerings include professionally installed security systems, video cameras, access control, life-safety devices and home automation features. The company also provides 24-hour professional monitoring and related services, helping customers respond to security alarms and certain safety events. For commercial customers, ADT offers security and fire-protection systems, monitoring and services tailored to businesses and other organizations.

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