RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,843 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 3,866 put options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Mark Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,389,760. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RH by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,271 shares of the company's stock worth $325,881,000 after purchasing an additional 581,710 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,708,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 72,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,025,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RH by 33.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,111 shares of the company's stock worth $44,193,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RH by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,681 shares of the company's stock worth $33,372,000 after buying an additional 149,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Key RH News

Investors following RH have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: RH’s recent decline outpaced the market, and its share price is near the stated 52-week low of $103.37. The coverage provides no fresh business update to explain the weakness. RH Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market

RH Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE RH traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. 191,774 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. RH has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 132.79% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $922.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a luxury home-furnishings company. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, bath and outdoor products, décor, and related design services for residential and commercial spaces. The company sells through its website, catalogs and design-focused retail galleries, which may include restaurants and other hospitality features. RH serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada and has also established a presence in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, the company adopted the RH name in 2012.

Further Reading

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