Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 25,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 209% compared to the average volume of 8,243 put options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $485.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.51. 1,836,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.13. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $168.81 and a 12 month high of $487.91. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.72, for a total value of $942,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,688,681.40. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,592 shares of the company's stock worth $808,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $39,804,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. develops and supplies automated test equipment and robotics used by manufacturers around the world. Its test systems help customers evaluate the performance and reliability of semiconductor devices, electronic products, wireless components and storage products. The company's offerings include semiconductor test systems, system-level test equipment and wireless test solutions. Teradyne also serves industrial automation markets through Universal Robots, which makes collaborative robots, and Mobile Industrial Robots, which develops autonomous mobile robots for moving materials in factories and other facilities.

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