Opus Genetics (IRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $2.6280 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.59). Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 892.36% and a negative return on equity of 338.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect Opus Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Opus Genetics alerts: Sign Up

Opus Genetics Stock Up 1.9%

Opus Genetics stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Opus Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Opus Genetics news, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 1,700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $7,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,792,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,495,943.85. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Magrath sold 9,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $27,951.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,731,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,109,013.55. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,729,331 shares of company stock worth $7,481,629. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Opus Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,407 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 427,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 35.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,025 shares of the company's stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 349,825 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opus Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Opus Genetics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Opus Genetics

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Opus Genetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Opus Genetics wasn't on the list.

While Opus Genetics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here