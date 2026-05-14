Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRD. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Opus Genetics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Opus Genetics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Opus Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on Opus Genetics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.20.

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Opus Genetics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of IRD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.62. Opus Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 892.36% and a negative return on equity of 709.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opus Genetics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Opus Genetics

In other Opus Genetics news, President Benjamin R. Yerxa sold 7,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 711,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,443.40. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ashwath Jayagopal sold 7,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $39,142.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 509,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,642,919.27. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $382,278. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Opus Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Opus Genetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Opus Genetics announced it will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, which could help keep investor attention on the stock and provide a near-term catalyst. Opus Genetics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Opus Genetics announced it will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, which could help keep investor attention on the stock and provide a near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company said its cash runway into 2029 should fund several clinical milestones, including data readouts and program advancement, which supports the long-term investment case. Opus Genetics Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2026 and Provides Corporate Update

The company said its cash runway into 2029 should fund several clinical milestones, including data readouts and program advancement, which supports the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Citizens JMP lowered their price target to $11 from $12 but kept a “market outperform” rating, suggesting continued optimism despite a modest valuation reset.

Analysts at Citizens JMP lowered their price target to $11 from $12 but kept a “market outperform” rating, suggesting continued optimism despite a modest valuation reset. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital cut earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY2026, but maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, indicating the revisions were more about near-term losses than a change in the longer-term outlook.

Lifesci Capital cut earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY2026, but maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, indicating the revisions were more about near-term losses than a change in the longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Opus Genetics reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of $0.75 per share versus expectations for a $0.16 loss, which is the clearest reason the stock is being sold today. Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Opus Genetics reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of $0.75 per share versus expectations for a $0.16 loss, which is the clearest reason the stock is being sold today. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in at just $2.16 million, and the company continues to post large losses and negative margins, reinforcing concerns about profitability in the near term.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

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