OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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OR Royalties Stock Performance

OR Royalties stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. OR Royalties has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 74.30%.The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. OR Royalties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OR Royalties by 152.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 758,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OR Royalties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in OR Royalties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OR Royalties by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OR Royalties

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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