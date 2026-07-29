OR Royalties (OR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect OR Royalties to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $97.9330 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.27 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 78.09% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect OR Royalties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. OR Royalties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OR Royalties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on OR Royalties from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded OR Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company's stock.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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