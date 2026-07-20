Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.45 and last traded at $122.1220, with a volume of 7961518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.41.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 3.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $351.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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