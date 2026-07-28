Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.51 and last traded at $115.5370, with a volume of 5832696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $347.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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