Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $188.90 and last traded at $193.1260. 15,459,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 27,720,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.61.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 882.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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