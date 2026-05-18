Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 3.3% - Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.27 and last traded at $186.6010. Approximately 19,026,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 27,631,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 3.3%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.23. The firm has a market cap of $536.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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