Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 1.8% - Here's Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.44 and last traded at $126.48. Approximately 39,691,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,101,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.21.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,605.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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