Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.6% - Here's Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.83 and last traded at $140.27. 42,898,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 27,930,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.50.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 22,334 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. SWP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWP Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 281,261 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $41,219,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 13.2% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $8,339,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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