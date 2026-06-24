Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.35 and last traded at $157.3840. 37,816,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 27,378,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.16.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $452.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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