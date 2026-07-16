Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 6.2% - Should You Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.66 and last traded at $124.27. Approximately 54,237,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,017,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.49.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s cloud and AI business is still showing strong traction, with its multicloud AI database posting rapid growth and helping support the long-term growth story.

Oracle’s cloud and AI business is still showing strong traction, with its multicloud AI database posting rapid growth and helping support the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Oracle reportedly leads the race for a sensitive Japanese government cloud contract, which could add credibility and revenue if it wins the deal. Oracle leads race to supply Japan with top-secret cloud services

Oracle reportedly leads the race for a sensitive Japanese government cloud contract, which could add credibility and revenue if it wins the deal. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, arguing the selloff has made Oracle look oversold and that the stock could rebound materially if AI demand keeps accelerating.

Some analysts remain constructive, arguing the selloff has made Oracle look oversold and that the stock could rebound materially if AI demand keeps accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s stock has become a major topic for traders and investors, with new bearish leveraged ETFs launched against it, highlighting elevated sentiment and volatility.

Oracle’s stock has become a major topic for traders and investors, with new bearish leveraged ETFs launched against it, highlighting elevated sentiment and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that Oracle’s heavy AI spending is burning cash faster than expected and could weaken the company’s financial flexibility.

Investors are worried that Oracle’s heavy AI spending is burning cash faster than expected and could weaken the company’s financial flexibility. Negative Sentiment: S&P’s move to keep Oracle just one step above junk territory raised fresh concerns about leverage and credit risk.

S&P’s move to keep Oracle just one step above junk territory raised fresh concerns about leverage and credit risk. Negative Sentiment: The shares have been under sustained pressure, hitting fresh lows as the market questions whether the AI buildout will generate enough near-term profit to justify the spending.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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