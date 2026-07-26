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Orange County Bancorp (OBT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Orange County Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Orange County Bancorp is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, with analysts looking for $0.80 per share in earnings and $33.0 million in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarter beat profit expectations, posting $0.85 per share versus the $0.78 consensus, while revenue came in at $32.08 million, slightly below estimates.
  • Shares recently traded around $37.69, and the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a $37.00 average price target; Orange County Bancorp also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBT opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $505.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OBT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: OBT is the bank holding company for Orange County Trust Bank, a community banking franchise headquartered in Goshen, New York. The company provides a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and local organizations across Orange County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region.

Orange County Bancorp offers depository products that include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company extends commercial real estate and business loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer installment loans and home equity financing.

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Earnings History for Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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