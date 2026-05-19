Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Orchestra BioMed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Orchestra BioMed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.60.

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Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 462,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $241.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 157.46% and a negative net margin of 166.96%.The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orchestra BioMed

In other Orchestra BioMed news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 8,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,986.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,066.70. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Hochman bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,086,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,943.43. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,971 shares of company stock worth $179,337. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Orchestra BioMed

Here are the key news stories impacting Orchestra BioMed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Eric Fain bought 20,000 shares at $4.13 per share, signaling confidence from management and adding to the bullish insider-buying trend. SEC filing

Director Eric Fain bought 20,000 shares at $4.13 per share, signaling confidence from management and adding to the bullish insider-buying trend. Positive Sentiment: Insider David P. Hochman also purchased 5,000 shares at $3.77, adding another vote of confidence from a company insider. SEC filing

Insider David P. Hochman also purchased 5,000 shares at $3.77, adding another vote of confidence from a company insider. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $10 price target , while slightly raising near-term EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027, which may reassure investors that Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Analyst coverage

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and , while slightly raising near-term EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027, which may reassure investors that Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: The company said management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which could provide a catalyst if investors look for updates on pipeline progress or partnerships. Conference announcement

The company said management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which could provide a catalyst if investors look for updates on pipeline progress or partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Orchestra BioMed’s latest earnings showed a smaller-than-expected loss per share, but revenue remained well below estimates, so the report was mixed overall. Earnings report

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed, Inc NASDAQ: OBIO is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company's research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed's pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

Further Reading

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