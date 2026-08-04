Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $0.1380 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 157.46% and a negative net margin of 166.96%.The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.92 million. On average, analysts expect Orchestra BioMed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of OBIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,961. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric S. Fain bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $378,758.17. This represents a 27.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 8,971 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,986.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,066.70. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $158,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter worth about $3,386,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,875 shares of the company's stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 324,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 467.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Orchestra BioMed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Orchestra BioMed

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed, Inc NASDAQ: OBIO is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company's research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed's pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

Further Reading

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