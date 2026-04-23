Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Announces Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of ($12.56) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts: Sign Up

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 6,381,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,957. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 509.34 and a current ratio of 509.34.

Orchid Island Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Orchid Island Capital's payout ratio is 115.38%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORC

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company's principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orchid Island Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orchid Island Capital wasn't on the list.

While Orchid Island Capital currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here