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Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Orchid Island Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a "hold" to a sell, and Weiss Ratings also cut its rating to sell; the stock's consensus is now "Reduce" with an average price target of $7.50.
  • Shares opened at $7.04 (up about 3.5%), the company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E of 6.76, and a 12‑month trading range of $6.28–$8.40.
  • Orchid Island is a REIT focused on Ginnie Mae RMBS and recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.19 (beating estimates), with analysts projecting about $0.37 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Orchid Island Capital.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORC

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 509.34, a quick ratio of 509.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 123.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company's principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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