Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2850 per share and revenue of $74.2580 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of ($12.56) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts: Sign Up

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ORC opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.54. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 509.34, a quick ratio of 509.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.4%. Orchid Island Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Orchid Island Capital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Orchid Island Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Orchid Island Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company's stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company's principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orchid Island Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orchid Island Capital wasn't on the list.

While Orchid Island Capital currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here