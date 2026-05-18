O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.49 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

More O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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