Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.1835, with a volume of 21467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

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Oriental Land Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company's core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

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