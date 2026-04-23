Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.25 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a 66.7% increase from Origin Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

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Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc NYSE: OBK is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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