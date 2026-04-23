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Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.25 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Origin Bancorp logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Origin Bancorp raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, payable May 29 to shareholders of record May 15, a 66.7% increase that annualizes to $0.60 and yields about 2.2%.
  • The payout looks sustainable: Origin's payout ratio is low at 17.3%, and analysts forecast roughly $4.25 EPS next year (implying a projected payout ratio near 14.1%).
  • Separately, Origin missed Q1 consensus by $0.01 with EPS of $0.89 on $104.04M revenue; the stock traded down ~1.3%, with a market cap around $1.39B and a P/E of about 18.6.
  • Interested in Origin Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a 66.7% increase from Origin Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc NYSE: OBK is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Dividend History for Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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