Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Orion Group Price Performance

Orion Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 396,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 million, a PE ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 1.34. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 10,695 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $167,911.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,482.20. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $606,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,885,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,358 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 562,863 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 248,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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