Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORN. Roth Mkm started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Orion Group Trading Down 3.2%

ORN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 373,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,742. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.39. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 329,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $131,013.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,572.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,534 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,908 shares of the construction company's stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Orion Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,060 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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