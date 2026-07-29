Orix Corp Ads (IX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $7.3684 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect Orix Corp Ads to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Orix Corp Ads stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Orix Corp Ads has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orix Corp Ads

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 8,083.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 217.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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