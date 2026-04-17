Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,474 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 756,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orix Corp Ads

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,117,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $149,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,375,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,837 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,147,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on IX

Orix Corp Ads Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 232,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Orix Corp Ads has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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