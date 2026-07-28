Orla Mining (ORLA) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Orla Mining Stock Performance

ORLA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,433. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Orla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Orla Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently -599.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 992.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,066,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 1,628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,056 shares of the company's stock worth $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,435,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $14,088,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Further Reading

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