Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Orla Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desjardins set a C$35.00 price target and a "buy" rating on Orla Mining, implying roughly a 77.2% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly bullish with a consensus Buy rating and an average target of C$31.06, while the stock traded at C$19.75 (down 2.5%), leaving a sizable gap to analyst targets.
  • Orla reported quarterly EPS of C$0.58 on C$506 million revenue with an 11.44% net margin and 22.94% ROE, and operates gold projects in Mexico and Panama.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) received a C$35.00 target price from stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$31.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLA

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.5%

TSE:OLA traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.75. 503,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$11.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of C$506.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Orla Mining Right Now?

Before you consider Orla Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orla Mining wasn't on the list.

While Orla Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines