Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) received a C$35.00 target price from stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$31.06.

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Orla Mining Stock Down 2.5%

TSE:OLA traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.75. 503,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$11.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of C$506.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

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