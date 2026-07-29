Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.3333.

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Several analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.10 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 24.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Orrstown Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Doll sold 3,002 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,087.09. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $10,743,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 280,723 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,322 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 182,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,649 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 175,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company's core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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