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Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Orrstown Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Orrstown Financial Services is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21, with analysts looking for $1.03 EPS and $64.10 million in revenue. The earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • The company’s most recent quarter was stronger than expected, posting $1.12 EPS versus estimates of $1.04 and revenue of $64.58 million versus $63.20 million expected. Orrstown also reported a solid 23.58% net margin and 14.75% return on equity.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but slightly positive, with an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $41.67 average price target. The stock recently traded around $40.71 and the company continues to pay a quarterly dividend yielding about 2.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $799.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Orrstown Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORRF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORRF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,444 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company's stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company's core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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