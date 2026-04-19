Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $50,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 160,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,552.08. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 13,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $169,270.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,673,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,603,272.32. This represents a 0.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $150,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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