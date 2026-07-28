OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $68.21 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 24,716 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,495 shares of the company's stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,330 shares of the company's stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,320 shares of the company's stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the company's stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 199,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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