OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.4367) per share and revenue of $58.3390 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 19,535 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $336,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,845. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 8,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $145,469.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,238,428.75. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,450 in the last ninety days. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

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OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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