Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.7778.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Oscar Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Oscar Health Trading Down 1.6%

OSCR opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Janet Liang sold 12,475 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $273,701.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,710.58. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Mario Schlosser sold 880,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $25,854,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,866 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,843.08. This trade represents a 64.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock worth $105,145,815. Company insiders own 22.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 526.3% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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