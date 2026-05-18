OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Cut to $279.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.00.

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OSI Systems Stock Up 0.9%

OSIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.19. 107,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,875. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $311.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at $71,317,920.96. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 343,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 123,212 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 266,114 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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