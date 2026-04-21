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Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Osprey Bitcoin Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • OBTC fell 1.8% on Monday to $24.50 (intraday low $24.17) on unusually light trading of 2,128 shares, down about 89% from its average daily volume of 19,980; the stock had closed at $24.95 prior to the move.
  • The trust's technicals show a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08, placing the recent price above the short-term average but below the longer-term average.
  • Several institutional investors initiated new positions in Q4—including Commonwealth Equity, LPL Financial, Eagle Global, Hunting Hill, and notably Mint Tower Capital, which bought roughly $1.357 million—reflecting growing institutional interest in the trust.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osprey Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Osprey Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust OTCMKTS: OBTC is an investment vehicle designed to provide investors with exposure to the price of bitcoin through a traditional brokerage account. The trust holds bitcoin, and its shares represent fractional ownership of the digital asset, allowing investors to gain price exposure without directly purchasing or storing cryptocurrency. Shares of the trust trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker OBTC, offering intraday liquidity and the familiarity of a stock-like investment format.

The trust is structured as a Delaware statutory trust, with bitcoin custody services provided by a regulated third-party custodian.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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