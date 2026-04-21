OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2027 EPS Estimate Lowered by Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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