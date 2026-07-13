Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) Stock Price Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $40.03. Approximately 3,323,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,277,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUST

Ouster Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 3.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Ouster had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 308,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $12,822,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 294,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,248,193.72. This trade represents a 51.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 29,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,156,719.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,072,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,622,842.82. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,591 shares of company stock worth $32,578,780. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ouster by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ouster by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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