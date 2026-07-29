OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3791 per share and revenue of $509.6140 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,859.76. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Michael Norton purchased 4,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,600. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,483,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 111,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,309,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $103,850,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,888,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 275,023 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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