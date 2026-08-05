Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.0210 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0%

OVID stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $474.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OVID

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare neurological disorders. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, the company applies a precision medicine approach to target underlying mechanisms of disease in patients with genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system. Its research platform centers on small-molecule modulators of neurotransmitter pathways to restore neural network function in disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead development candidate, OV101 (gaboxadol), is a selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

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