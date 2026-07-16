Ovintiv (OVV) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $2.4392 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ovintiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Ovintiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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