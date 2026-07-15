Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 92.37%.The business had revenue of ($23.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on OXSQ

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

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