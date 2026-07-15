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Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Oxford Square Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Square Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.035 per share, payable on July 31 to shareholders of record on July 17. The dividend implies a very high 27.1% annualized yield.
  • The company’s dividend looks strained: it has a 175% payout ratio and has cut its dividend slightly on average over the past three years, suggesting earnings do not fully cover the payout.
  • Shares of OXSQ were up 5.4% in the session, but the stock remains small-cap and volatile, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 92.37%.The business had revenue of ($23.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on OXSQ

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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