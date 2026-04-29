Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 46.44%.The company had revenue of ($23.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Oxford Square Capital's conference call:

Oxford Square's Net Asset Value per share fell to $1.32 (from $1.69) and Net Investment Income declined to ~$4.1M ($0.05/share) versus ~$5.4M ($0.07) last quarter, indicating quarter‑over‑quarter deterioration.

Oxford Square's per share fell to $1.32 (from $1.69) and Net Investment Income declined to ~$4.1M ($0.05/share) versus ~$5.4M ($0.07) last quarter, indicating quarter‑over‑quarter deterioration. The company recorded combined net unrealized and realized losses of $29.7 million (~$0.34/share) for the quarter, up from ~$18.3 million the prior quarter, which heavily impacted results.

The company recorded combined net unrealized and realized losses of (~$0.34/share) for the quarter, up from ~$18.3 million the prior quarter, which heavily impacted results. Oxford Square issued ~7.2 million common shares through an at‑the‑market offering, generating net proceeds of ~$12.3M, providing capital but causing dilution to existing shareholders.

Oxford Square issued ~7.2 million common shares through an at‑the‑market offering, generating net proceeds of ~$12.3M, providing capital but causing dilution to existing shareholders. The board declared monthly distributions of $0.035 per share for July, August and September 2026, signaling continued shareholder payouts.

The board declared monthly distributions of $0.035 per share for July, August and September 2026, signaling continued shareholder payouts. Management noted weaker U.S. loan market conditions—loan prices fell, default and distress ratios rose, and loan fund outflows were roughly $5.1B—creating headwinds for the firm's leveraged‑loan exposure.

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Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 1,434,059 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,379. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Oxford Square Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 167.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 320,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

Further Reading

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