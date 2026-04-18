Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Pacific Assets Stock Up 2.3%

Pacific Assets ( LON:PAC Get Free Report ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.80 and traded as high as GBX 395.30. Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 395, with a volume of 96,358 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £451.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.66.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

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