Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $241.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PKG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.57.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.55. The stock had a trading volume of 367,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,961. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $189.03 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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